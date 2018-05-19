Hanjin subcontractor regrets fatal accident

SUBIC BAY FREEPORT: The subcontractor of Hanjin Heavy Industries Corp. (HHIC) whose employees figured in a fatal accident last May 12 said it has adopted corrective measures to prevent the recurrence of a similar incident that caused the death of a foreman and inflicted injury to three others.

In a report submitted to the Subic Bay Metropolitan Authority (SBMA) two days after the accident, Binictican I-Tech president Song Suk Bae said they regret the incident in one of their project vessels located at Redondo Peninsula where four workers fell after one of the bolts in the scaffolding they were resting on snapped and caused the platform to tip.

Five of the workers who were able to hold tight onto the platform were rescued.

But four others fell to the ground with three sustaining severe injuries and one died of internal organ injury.

They were identified as Ferdinand Leuterio, 38, a foreman and native of Leyte; Johnny Alegre, 39, from Quezon City; Gerry Bayuta, 34, of Tarlac; and Valian Dela Cruz, 39, of Zambales.

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) immediately issued a work stoppage order against Binictican I-Tech, while the SBMA issued a cease and desist order.

Leuterio is the 39th industrial accident victim on record inside Hanjin since the company started building ships in Subic in May 2006.

Olongapo City Mayor Rolen Paulino told The Manila Times that Hanjin should add more safety measures in its work site.

Subic town Mayor Jay Khonghun, on the other hand, called on DoLE and SBMA to be stricter on occupational safety measures.