Hanjin Subic Shipyard chronicle

May 2005. Hanjin Heavy Industries & Construction Co. Ltd. (HHIC) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MUO) with SBMA to invest in the Philippines.

February 2006. Established HHIC-Phil Inc. as the corporate vehicle for HHIC’s multi-billion dollar investment in the Subic Bay Freeport Zone.

March 2006. HHIC-Phil was issued Environmental Compliance Certificate (ECC).

May 2006. Subic Shipyard Project groundbreaking (Phase 1 and Phase2) attended by President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

May 2007. Phase 1 of Subic Shipyard was completed, paving the way for HHIC-Phil to manufacture vessels even if construction was still going on, an unprecedented achievement in the global shipping industry.

July 2008. President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo named the first Subic-made maiden vessel Argolikos: 4300 TEU container.

February 2009. Registered with the Board of Investments (BOI) as New Export Producer of Vessels – Income Tax Holiday for six years plus one.

April 2009. Subic Shipyard construction completed.

October 2009. Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) issued Certificate of Registration to HHIC-Phil pursuant to Rule 1020 of the Occupational Safety and Health Standards.

December 2009. Received award as Top Export Performer for FOB December 2008 to November 2009 from Philippine Exporter Foundation (Philexport).

January 2010. Delivered first and largest oil tanker made in the Philippines – MT Leyla K: 114K Class Crude Oil Tanker.

December 2010. Annual operating profit turnaround.

January 2011. President Benigno Simeon Aquino 3rd named twin vessels Vanshi and Rah: 175K Bulk Carrier.

December 2012. Awarded as Top Sectoral Exporter for 2012 by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

May 2015. Issued Certificate of Compliance by DOLE as per General Standards and Occupational Safety and Health Standards.

June 2015. Recognized as the 10th largest shipyard in the world by Clarkson Research.

August 2016. Put the Philippines as the fifth largest shipbuilding country in the world by Clarkson Research.

December 2016. Awarded Top Sectoral Exporter for 2016 by the Department of Trade and Industry.

December 2016. Delivered first and largest VLCC ever made in the Philippines – Gener8 Hector: 300K VLCC.

March 2017. Awarded Best Vessel in 2016 for Gener8 Hector and Cape Akritas: 11,000 TEU Container Carrier from world recognized Naval Architect magazine.

October 2017. Delivered 111th vessel Gener8 Nestor: 300,000 DWT VLCC.

So far, HHIC-Phil has delivered 64 Containers, 27 Bulk Carriers, 6 Tankers, 6 LPG Carrier, 5 Plants, 3 VLCC and 10 Structures.