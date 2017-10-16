Hapilon, Omar Maute killed in Marawi fighting—sources

A blurred photo of terrorist leader Isnilon Hapilon after he was killed in a military operation in Marawi City late Sunday night, according to a police source who released this image to reporters. CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Advertisements

KEY leaders of the Islamic State-linked Maute group were killed in the ongoing firefight between military troops and terrorists in Marawi City, military and police sources said on Monday.

Sources identified the slain terrorists as Isnilon Hapilon and Omarkhayam Maute.

A photo of a dead Hapilon was provided by a reliable police source to reporters.

When asked to confirm the reports, Maj. Gen. Restituto Padilla Jr., the military spokesman, said this would have to be announced at a proper venue as Armed Forces Chief Eduardo Año was on his way to Marawi City.

Meanwhile, the military rescued 17 hostages as 20 more soldiers were wounded in the operations, according to Col. Romeo Brawner, Task Group Ranao deputy commander.

The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has yet to release an official statement.