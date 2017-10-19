Hapilon’s cousin, 2 others yield in Basilan

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: A relative of slain self-proclaimed Islamic State (IS) “emir” and Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG) leader Isnilon Hapilon and two followers of bandit leaders Furuji Indama and Nurhasan Jamir have surrendered to the military as combat operations intensify in Basilan.

Capt. Jo-ann Petinglay, Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) spokesman, said Ben Salina Sapilin, a cousin of Hapilon, and Rami Ben Sapilin and Muhamad Endeng yielded to the troops in Barangay Macalang, Albarka town on late Tuesday afternoon.

The group of Sapilin also surrendered an M16 A1 rifle, a caliber .30 M1 Garand rifle and an M79 rifle.

Petinglay said Rami Ben, alias Attik, is listed by the Armed Forces of the Philippines as a follower of Jamiri, while Endeng, alias Abu Rayhad, is a follower of Indama.

Col. Juvymax Uy, commander of the Joint Task Force Basilan, said the surrender was facilitated by operating troops of the 74th Infantry Battalion (74IB) led by 1st Lt. Ali Kagui under Lt. Col. Jonas Templo.

“Sapilin and his companions are currently in the custody of the 74IB for debriefing to be facilitated by our intelligence units,” Uy added.

A total of 124 ASG members surrendered to government forces this year, of which 68 yielded in Basilan, 33 in Sulu, 21 in Tawi-Tawi and two in Zamboanga City.

“Our Joint Task Forces will continue to sustain their security operations to bring about the eventual defeat of the Abu Sayyaf operating in the ZamBaSulTa area,” said Lt. Gen. Carlito Galvez, Jr., commander of the WestMinCom, referring to Zamboanga, Basilan Sulu and Tawi-Tawi provinces.

“With the neutralization of Abu Sayyaf leader Isnilon Hapilon, we believe more of the bandits will surrender and return to the fold of law in the coming days,” Gálvez added.

Meanwhile, another ASG member surrendered last Sunday with three high-powered firearms recovered by the military in Western Mindanao.

Philippine Army’s Lt. Col. Rhenante Salvador of the 45th Infantry Battalion, 5th Infantry Division, said ldam Baraham, alias Aldam, surrendered to their battalion with his Colt M16 Armalite rifle and a long magazine with 20 live rounds of ammunition.

Baraham, 23, is a follower of Abu Sayyaf sub-leader Amlon Abdun Abtahi, alias Commander Palo, of Sitio Maglibak, Barangay Buhanginan in Patikul, Sulu.

Elsewhere in Western Mindanao, the composite forces of the 68th Infantry Battalion and the 64th Infantry Battalion recovered three high-powered firearms – a Colt M16A1 rifle, an M1 Garand rifle and an improvised KG9 submachine gun – from an Abu Sayyaf cohort in Sumisip.

The firearms were recovered by the troops while on combat strike operations in Barangay Kaum-air also on Tuesday morning.