‘Happiest place on earth’ just got happier

New ‘We Love Mickey!’ nighttime projection, 100-plus characters celebrates spring at HKDL

This upcoming school break, kids will get to experience a whole new level of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland, as more than 100 Disney Friends in various forms celebrate the Disney Friends Springtime Carnival from March 15 to June 20.

The park also presents the all-new “We Love Mickey!” nighttime projection show debuting on Main Street, USA.

In addition, new and longtime Disney friends will be appearing at the new Africa-themed Karibuni Marketplace in Adventureland and other locations across the park to greet guests and take photos.

Tribute to Mickey

To kick off the beginning of the season, Minnie is inviting her pals to a surprise celebration for the one and only Mickey in a heart-warming projection show called “We Love Mickey!.” This celebration features larger-than-life nighttime projections that pay tribute to Mickey’s major milestones.

The artistic experience features Mickey’s memorable moments—from his full-color heyday to his crazy kaleidoscope in modern styles. These iconic images of Mickey will be played out over four chapters.

Bigger, more colorful processional

More than 30 Disney Friends will show up in force for an encore of the popular Disney Friends Springtime Processional. Appearing on a flower-decorated train for the high-spirit processional every afternoon, Duffy, ShellieMay, Gelatoni and StellaLou—wearing their spring outfits—will be joined by Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, Pluto, Chip, Dale, Judy and Nick from “Zootopia,” Alice and the White Rabbit from “Alice in Wonderland,” Marie from “The Aristocats,” the Seven Dwarfs, and Tigger and Piglet, along with around 50 dancers.

Beyond the processional, kids and kids at heart are still in for more surprises as Moana and Marvel Super Heroes Black Panther and Groot are making their park debut and greeting guests at different times from February to April.

Meanwhile, from April to June, guests will meet Judy and Nick from “Zootopia” in Adventureland as well as Spider-Man in Tomorrowland from April to June for photos with guests.

Whimsical garden scenes at the Disney Friends Springtime Garden make for adorable photo backdrops too.

Finally, at the Royal Princess Garden, young princesses can get a magical makeover at the park’s first beauty salon Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, and enjoy dream-come-true meetings and photos with beloved Disney Princesses in an exquisite garden area.

These and more await guests who will visit Hong Kong Disneyland.