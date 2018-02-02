A happy actor, a miserable actress and a stingy network

This gifted actor is very happy that he’s finally “getting his worth” in talent fees after crossing over to another network.

“Over at my former station, I was never given an increase in my talent fee. Every time my contract expired, they would just send me a new one without meeting about it and I’d get disappointed with the figure written down,” he recalls, clearly upset by his treatment.

“I couldn’t complain or do anything because what would happen to me if I demanded an increase. They might hold back on giving me projects…”

Clearly trying to leave the disappointing experience behind, he enthused, “Here at my new home studio, they’re giving me good talent fee, which will be a huge help for my family.”

Unfortunately for an actress who went the opposite direction—that is, crossover from the above actor’s former network—she’s now the one who isn’t getting her talent’s worth.

“Akala ko bongga dito?” she’s said to have complained. “The talent fee I’m getting for the soap I’m doing now was my talent fee 10 years ago when I was with my former network!”

If she had her way, the actress says she’d go back to her former network in a heartbeat. But, of course, her original home studio isn’t lifting a finger to ask her back since she was the one who left them in the first place.

If you haven’t guessed who these happy and miserable actors are, then here’s a clue on the stingy network they’re talking about: It was taunted not too long ago as the most progressive third player in the local television industry.