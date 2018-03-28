‘Happy Birthday President Duterte’

PRESIDENT Rodrigo Duterte may have celebrated his birthday without fanfare but members of his official family and members of Congress did not forget as they extended their greetings to the Chief Executive who turned 73 on Wednesday.

All wished the President many more “healthy years” and expressed their gratitude for his leadership and compassion.

Palace Spokesman Harry Roque wished Duterte to have “more healthy years ahead.”

He said the nation was fortunate to have Duterte, given his “strong political will” and “decisive leadership” to move the country to progress and prosperity.

“Today, the father of the nation is celebrating one of the most important occasions in his life. Our country’s leader, President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, is turning a year older,” Roque said in a statement.

“On this day, we are reminded of how blessed we are as a nation to be headed by someone who is known for his strong political will, decisive leadership and compassion for his fellowmen. I join the people in wishing our President a happy birthday!” he added.

In a separate statement, Presidential Legal Counsel Salvador Panelo lauded Duterte for his resolve in “complying with the directives and commands of the Constitution to serve and protect the Filipino people.”

“As you add another page to your book of life, the gods of destiny appear to be smiling at how you have hurdled the formidable gauntlet they have thrown at you, for surely you have mastered the art of playing at your foes, vexing your detractors and perflexing your allies as well, as you carry the burdens of the presidency with the erudition of a tactician and the dexterity of a magician.”

“In recognition and appreciation of your dedication to the nation, and in fear of your mortality, the overwhelming majority of the Filipinos who placed you in the exalted office you now holds, have stormed the heavens with their prayers that the angels be sent to you to spread their wings to shield you from any harm, injury or sickness and to wish you on your birthday a continuing good health that you may continue to fulfill your mandate under the guidance of the Almighty’s wisdom and love. Many happy returns of the day. Cheers President Rody!” he added.

Communications Secretary Martin Andanar described Duterte as a “man for the people.”

“We pause for this one day, to render to the President, Rodrigo Roa Duterte, the honor and the gratitude deserving of a leader, whose vision is revealed as each day unfolds. He acts both from the realm of power, and from the homes of the powerless,” said Andanar.

He added that Duterte’s stories and manner of speaking “belong authentically to the language of the people.”

Like his fellow Palace officials, Andanar wished the septuagenarian president a long life.

“We pray that our President be blessed with more years, strong health, and the wisdom of fine age,” Andanar said.

Duterte’s Special Assistant Christopher “Bong” Go wished his “boss, adviser and mentor” a “long and healthy life so that he may continue serving the nation.”

Greetings from the Senate

Senators from the majority bloc echoed Duterte’s official family.

Senate President Aquilino Pimentel 3rd said, “Happy birthday Mr. President.”

“Keep cool and keep healthy. We need you to guide our nation for your full term,” Pimentel told the President in a text message, which he also sent to reporters.

Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto wished the Chief Executive “good health, more wisdom, and a successful presidency.”

Senate Majority Leader Vicente Sotto 3rd said that he sent the President a message “for his continued good health.”

“I wish him good health, peace of mind and fulfillment,” said Sen. Grace Poe.

Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara said, “We wish the President and his family continued good health to withstand all the rigors of being president.”

Sen. Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan 2nd said, “As President Rodrigo Duterte turns 73 today, we pray for continuing wisdom, vision, courage, and political will.”

“With God’s help, may he have the capacity to make difficult decisions, that will benefit the greatest number of Filipinos, for the greater good of our blessed country for the sake of our children,” Honasan said.

‘Unwavering support’

Former President and now Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo expressed her “unwavering support” for the President as she wished greeted him a happy birthday.

“Happy birthday to an exemplary leader, President Rodrigo Duterte,” Arroyo said.

She then thanked him for his “trailblazing leadership and service to the Filipino people” and “for the years of real friendship.”

“I wish you fortitude and the best of health so you can continue instituting your programs for real change for our country,” Arroyo said.

“You have my unwavering support. God bless you and your family,” she added.

Greetings from an ally

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended his best wishes to Duterte as he cited the deepening bilateral relations between the Philippines and China.

Xi, in a congratulatory letter released by the Chinese embassy in Manila on Tuesday, praised the “turnaround” on the China-Philippines relations over the past year.

“Our bilateral relations have enjoyed ongoing betterment and improvement and reaped productive outcomes, which brought tangible benefits to our two peoples and promoted peace and stability of the region,” the Chinese leader said in his letter.

Xi also recounted his meeting with Duterte on several occasions that resulted in important consensus on advancing China-Philippine relations and a deepening practical cooperation towards the future growth of their bilateral relations.

Philippine and China relations have achieved a positive turnaround since the visit of the President to China in 2016.

“I attach great significance to the growth of China-Philippines relations, and stand ready to work with you to carry forward sustained and in-depth growth of China-Philippines relations and bring about more benefits to our countries and peoples,” Xi said.

The President has not been known to throw big parties on his birthday even when he was mayor of Davao City for more than 23 years and one term each as vice mayor and first district representative.

He usually makes himself scarce and as much as possible avoids people even those who only want to greet him.

The President was born on March 28, 1945, in Maasin, Southern Leyte, to Vicente Duterte, who was governor of the undivided Davao in the late 1950s, and Soledad Roa, a teacher. CATHERINE S. VALENTE, JEFFERSON ANTIPORDA, BERNADETTE TAMAYO

