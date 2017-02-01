A happy bride is a beautiful bride

Every woman dreams to be the most beautiful bride on her wedding day, which is why the perfect wedding gown is crucial to make her stand out.

It is for this same reason too that brides can’t help but turn into bridezillas because it is often difficult and stressful for many to single out the right kind of cut, material and design for this once-in-a-lifetime choice.

While going to a designer for a bespoke gown has been the general practice of brides-to-be, the Philippines is slowly opening up to the idea of choosing “ready-to-wear” designs, which they can better appreciate, try on, and thereafter made to their specific measurement.

Proof of this is Barcelona-based bridal brand Rosa Clará’s apparent success in these shores what with the opening of its second location at upscale S Maison mall at the Conrad Hotel.

Rosa Clara is a Barcelona-based brand known for its timeless yet sophisticated bridal gowns. Now approaching its fifth year in the Philippines, the brand is celebrating with the opening of its second location at S Maison.

In the last five years since stepping into the Philippine market, the Rosa Clará has successfully imprinted its elegant and timeless brand in the minds of fashion conscious Filipinas, and made not a few brides truly happy on their special day.

2017 bridal looks

Launched simultaneously with Rosa Clará’s S Maison opening the label’s 2017 bridal and cocktail gown collection.

In describing the bridal looks for the new year, Rosa Clará Philippines managing partner Valerie Villar-Zayco began by telling The Manila Times, “Our brand’s gowns, whatever year they’re from, are timeless and classic. So that there’s really no way to pinpoint when a certain piece was made.”

For 2017 Rosa Clará debuts the use of the cloqué, an embossed or quilted fabric, with creations that draw deeply on dressmaking tradition. They also feature metallic Chantilly lace to give that extra sparkle, especially when combined with Valenciennes lace and silk crepe.

As for cuts, 2017 sees more flowing, figure-flattering lines in voluminous architectural forms.

White, finally, remains to be the top choice for bridal gowns, even with off-white options as well as colored choices for more fashion forward women.

Meanwhile, the brand’s cocktail collection consists of three lines—Elegance, It Girl, and So Chic, featuring styles, shapes and cuts for women of different ages. There are subtly draped, full-length, and flowing silk mousseline dresses in elegant sorbet tones; as well as figure-hugging crepe and silk Georgette gowns for a more sculpted look.

“For every collection, we have as many as 200 to 300 gowns so there’s really so much to choose from. In saying that, we definitely have a gown for every budget, every style, and every taste,” added Zayco.

Rosa Clará gowns cost anywhere between P70,000 to P150,000.

New flagship store

Following the success of their Greenbelt branch, the new 140-square meter-store in S Maison stays true to the brand’s image, styled in the dominant black-and-white color scheme and clean lines.

The store likewise features a consultation area where customers can sift through the Rosa Clará e-catalogue, while speaking with a bridal consultant. More importantly, the section has a spacious mirrored dressing room where clients can fit the gowns and have them altered for free.

Responsible spender

Asked for the best advice she can give to modern brides, Zayco said they should keep in mind that a cheaper wedding dress doesn’t make a celebration less special.

“I always tell brides that when you meet with our bridal consultants, feel free to be very honest with your budget. There is no point falling in love with a gown you can’t afford, that you might end up fighting with your fiancée about.

“Treat your bridal consultant as if she were were best friend to allow her to help you find the perfect gown for you. At the end of the day, it’s not really just about business in the end, but it’s making the bride happy on the most important day of her life.”