Happy life celebrations

Philippine’s Best Dressed awardee Anna Sia marked another year by throwing an elegant “little black dress birthday dinner” at the exclusive-member’s-only “Manila House Private Club” at Fort.

The celebrant, radiant in her all white dress, welcomed her cadre of friends alongside her equally beautiful daughter Alta—a fellow Best Dressed awardee—and son in law Speedy Lyttle. The young couple owns Locavore and Poke Poke restaurants.

Seen during the party were her long time friends Cory Quirino, Ricky Davao, Joy Fong, Joni Dizon, Len Olbes and lawyer Manette Agbayani.

Fashion designer Ito Curata with Bob Miller, Chris Badiola, actress Jean Saburit and Fashion Interior owner Gela Cornilessen were also around to show support and love for the ever-gracious Anna.

Her Best Dressed family led by Consul Helen Ong, Sandie Poblador, famous jewelry designer Ann Ong, Penny Weigel and Offie Wadle danced the night away to the lively tune of ‘80s and ‘90s music while Lilybeth Garcia entertained with her bouncy numbers.

Kudos to couple Jorge and Frieda Hizon for their generous help in preparing the party.

To gorgeous Anna, stay as lovely as ever!

***

Meanwhile, another special person celebrated a milestone.

Not one to go for grand celebration to herald another blissful year, the ever svelte lawyer Manette Agbayani threw an intimate dinner at The Polo Club with her closest friends.

Wellness guru Cory Quirino, painter Marivic Rufino together with her beau Argentinian diplomat Miguel Realmonte, Virginia Lane, George Sarakinis, Joy Fong, Sonny Tanchangco, John Gaddi and consciousness guru George Sison, just to name a few, were among those present in the intimate gathering.

With three cakes to blow, Manette only had one wish: good health for her family and friends.

Here’s to wishing dear Manette a happy birthday and cheers!