A happy, practical mom

Former teen idol and now wife and mother, Jolina Magdangal looks every inch a happy and contented mother to two-year old son Pele Iñigo.

Her demeanor also shows her very good rapport with musician husband Mark Escueta when it comes to taking care of their child.

The singer-actress has a resurgent career as mainstay of Sunday variety show ASAP and as daily host of talk show Magandang Buhay with fellow moms Karla Estrada and Melai Cantiveros.

With 1.2 million followers on Twitter, she happily shares how she has peace of mind running her home. Besides imparting parenting tips and ways to bond with her toddler, she also provides practical advice for fellow-homemakers, such as having running an energy efficient home with the right choice of home appliances.

In her latest post, she raved “Full-blast aircon bonding nights kasi made even better by the ‘orange tag’ –we’re assured of our cost per hour!”

In another post also on Twitter, the actress singer shared: “Tonight’s mission: Look for perfect bedtime snacks for Pele. No worries ‘cause according to the ‘orange tag,’ it’s around P18 per day to have the ref working.”

How does Magdangal know the electricity cost of using major home appliances? She told The Manila Times this is made possible by that round, bright orange label from electric company Meralco, found on some appliances on display in stores. The labels inform buyers how much it costs per hour to operate a certain type of electric appliance.

“Next time you go shopping for big-ticket home appliances, make sure to look for the orange tag so you can choose the most electricity cost-efficient brand and model of appliance,” she advised her followers.