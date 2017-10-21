Harbor Star to buy GenSan energy group

LISTED tugboat services provider Harbor Star Shipping Services Inc (TUGS) announced on Thursday that its board had approved the acquisition of 60 percent of an energy group based in General Santos City.

The purchase will be made through TUGS’s wholly-owned subsidiary Harbor Star Energy Corporation (HSEC), which is engaged in the business of generating, distributing, and storing electric power derived from solar energy and other renewable energy sources and fuels.

“The Board of Directors of Harbor Star Shipping Services, Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiary, HSEC, approved the acquisition and purchase of primary and secondary shares, equivalent to 60 percent of Astronergy Development Gensan Inc. (“ADGI”), Astronergy Development F1 Inc. (“ADF1”) and Astronergy F2 Inc. (“ADF2”) (collectively, the “ADI Companies”) from the major shareholders of the ADI Companies,” TUGS said in a disclosure to the Philippine Stock Exchange.

According to TUGS, ADI Companies has a long-term land lease from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. It also has its own entitlements, licenses and permits to operate a 25-megawatt, expandable to 75-MW solar power plants in General Santos City.

Meanwhile, ADGI has a 25-year Power Purchase Agreement approved by the Energy Regulatory Commission with the local electric distribution utility, South Cotabato II Electric Cooperative, Inc. (SOCOTECO-II).

“The construction of the initial 25MW solar power plant will be completed by the 2nd quarter of 2018. Under the PPA, SOCOTECO-II will purchase all of the energy output from the 25MW solar power plant,” TUGS said.