Harbor Star sets P1-B spending for expansion

HARBOR Star Shipping Services, Inc. has programmed capital spending of P1 billion this year to fund expansion both here and abroad.

The company said it was planning to grow its business portfolio through the acquisition of more tugboats, shipyard business and domestic chassis roll-on roll-off shuttle services. It is also eyeing making a foray into renewable energy projects.

Funding for the capital expenditure will come from proceeds of a planned follow-on offering as well as internally-generated sources and bank financing.

In May 2017, the company announced it was planning to enter the renewable industry, specifically in the hydro and solar energy segments. It said it was also seeking foreign partners who may want to invest in the renewable energy sector in the Philippines.

In a regulatory filing on Friday, the company said it made a net income of P108.8 million in 2017, an increase of 7.8 percent from the P100.9 million recorded in 2016.

It said gross profit slightly increased by 4 percent to P420.4 million in 2017 versus the P404.2 million recorded in 2016 due to lower cost of services.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) improved 4 percent to P503.3 million in 2017 from P484 million in the previous year.

The company said general and administrative expenses last year surged to P233.9 million from P205.6 million in 2016 as the group intensified its business development efforts, causing significant increase in travels, representation, and bond premium cost for several biddings participated during the year.

Provision for impairment of trade receivables amounting to P1.7 million was charged to general and administrative expenses. However, in 2016, a net reversal of provision for impairment of trade receivables amounting to P1.5 million was credited to general and administrative expenses as a result of management’s assessment of collectability.

Other income, net, consisting of insurance claims, gain on sale of property and equipment and scrap materials disposal rose to P36.8 million in 2017 from P22.9 million in 2016, leading to an operating income result of P223.4 million last year from the P221.6 million in 2016.

Operating income margin slightly improved from 16.3 percent in 2016 to 16.8 percent in 2017.

Finance costs, which consist of interest expense and unrealized foreign exchange loss, rose to P52.9 million in 2017 from P42.7 million the previous year.