Hardcore off-road racing is not for the fainthearted

Do you like motorsports but want something manlier than waiflike pretty boys driving around a paved circuit? Maybe off-road racing is just the thing for you. You know…rocks, mud, water.

Let us introduce you, then, to the National Association of Filipino Off-Roaders series called Maxxis 4×4 Cup, the last three legs of which were held in Pampanga (Santo Tomas, Angeles City and San Fernando) last month.

This sets up the championship leg in Cebu in December.

The NASFOR Extreme Off-Road Series is a 12-leg competition where racers are required to complete tracks A and B with the top 20 racers. Those who submit the best times move on to the finals. Tracks are mostly dominated by mud and water pits, rock and log obstacles, and tabletops.

In Santo Tomas, Mayor John Sambo, an avid off-road racer himself, offered free use of the town’s track, developed by the local government early this year to address the growing interest of local clubs in off-road competitions.

Surprisingly, even though this was the first time the town hosted the race series, the local track turned out to be the toughest one of the series with only two racers finishing the final track. With slippery tabletops and mud pits filled with clay-like mud, the racers found it difficult to achieve the power required to ascend the steep obstacles once their rigs bogged down on the sticky terrain.

Jodax Daquil of 4Wheelers Davao, who finished first, and Jericho Lara of the Aurora Racing Team were the only two finishers of the Santo Tomas leg. A week later, Noel Bartolome Jr. of Manila Atletika won the Angeles City leg. Daquil then followed up his Santo Tomas victory by taking the top podium spot once more in the San Fernando leg.

His strong showing in the three-leg stretch allowed Daquil to wrest the lead in the 2016 Driver of the Year standings from two-time champion Edison Dungca of the Kapampangan Racing Team, as they head to the 2016 Philippine Tough Truck Challenge, the series’ championship leg to be held in Cebu next month.

Are you tough enough to even watch?