HARI achieves double-digit sales growth in 2017

Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, reported on Wednesday that auto sales grew by 12 percent from 33,695 units in 2016 to 37,678 units last year.

HARI said in a statement that sales in the passenger car (PC) segment reached 25,529 units.

The Accent was the top-selling unit and also had the fastest growth in the PC segment, contributing 16,454 units to HARI’s 2017 sales, an increase of 33 percent from 12,360 units sold in 2016.

Sales of the Elantra also increased by 20 percent with 1,963 units sold in 2017 compared to 1,631 units sold in 2016.

The light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment recorded a 23 percent growth, with 12,149 units sold in 2017

compared to 9,888 units in 2016.

The largest contributor to LCV segment sales was the Grand Starex with 4,295 units sold in 2017, up by 562 units from the previous year, recording a 15 percent growth rate.

Tucson sales also increased by 12 percent to 3,649 units sold versus 3,257 units sold in 2016. The fastest growing unit in this segment was the H-100, which closed at 3,439 units for 2017, higher by 51 percent from 2,280 units in 2016.

“Listening and understanding the voice of customers led to HARI’s significant growth in 2017. Our success is our customers’ success,” said HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.

Meanwhile, HARI said that with the passing of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) into law, pressure for further price increase, particularly in the automotive sector, is likely inevitable.

“Nevertheless, the automotive sector remains optimistic that the additional disposable household income of taxpayers resulting from TRAIN and the technology-driven value proposition of car players would likely sustain high demand for automotive vehicles,” it said.