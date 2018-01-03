HARI breaks ground for new dealership

HYUNDAI Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) will be opening a new dealership in Marikina City, along Sumulong Highway, to meet the motoring needs of the community.

Top executives from HARI and Shaw Automotive Resources, Inc. (SARI) recently led the groundbreaking ceremony for the dealership.

“We see the opportunity to further mobilize people in Marikina City, as it is a major gateway from Metro Manila to Rizal, and considered one of the richest cities in the Metro,” said SARI President Felix Limcaoco III.

“We are optimistic that Hyundai Marikina will continue to bring in jobs and provide the motoring needs of the community,” he added.

HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said the Hyundai Marikina dealership will complement Hyundai Cainta.

“With Hyundai Marikina to complement Hyundai Cainta, Hyundai’s shared dreams of being the automotive force to reckon with in Eastern Metro Manila will soon be a reality,” said Agudo.

HARI, the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai vehicles, earlier said it expected to close 2017 with combined Passenger Vehicle (PV) and Commercial Vehicle (CV) sales of 37,500 units.

This figure is significantly higher than the 33,695 units sold by the company last year.

HARI said the company is now gearing up in anticipation of the government’s intensified push for infrastructure in 2018.

“We are broadening our corporate horizon at a very opportune time, allowing us to empower local enterprises. As HARI addresses freight, payload, and mass mobility needs, we open ourselves to small and medium enterprises, transport logistics, construction, mining, and various economic activities, not only in urban centers but also in emerging cities. The Philippine economy is at its momentum, and we are pleased to be at the forefront,” said Agudo.