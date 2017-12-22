Hari to close 2017 with strong sales growth

HYUNDAI Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai vehicles, yesterday said it expects to close 2017 with combined Passenger Vehicles (PV) and Commercial Vehicles (CV) sales of 37,500 units, a double-digit increase from last year’s total sales of 33,695 vehicles.

The company earlier reported that as of October this year, sales have already reached 30,717 units, higher by 17 percent year-on-year.

In a statement, the company underscored its role as the Filipino’s “lifetime partner to success” with its line of passenger cars, commercial, and special vehicles for a wide range of mobility and payload requirements.

“We are broadening our corporate horizon at a very opportune time, allowing us to empower local enterprises. As HARI addresses freight, payload, and mass mobility needs, we open ourselves to small and medium enterprises, transport logistics, construction, mining, and various economic activities, not only in urban centers but also in emerging cities. The Philippine economy is at its momentum, and we are pleased to be at the forefront,” said HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.

Agudo said HARI is gearing up for a spike in local business and mass transport requirements with the

introduction of its Xcient line, Hyundai’s new generation of Euro 4 trucks that integrates class-leading performance and optimized fuel efficiency with the interior cabin trim of a luxury sedan.

HARI also plans to bring a truck and bus line from the Hyundai plant in China to cater to customers that prefer China-made trucks.

“As opportunities open up to the automotive industry, we are driven to innovate better and faster–listening closely to the market in order to meet their demands,” Agudo said.

“With the rollout of the PUV modernization program next year, the need for reliable transport solutions will certainly be front and center. Hyundai welcomes these changes as we commit to be the leading brand for sustainable and reliable mobility,” Agudo added.