HARI Foundation and Gawad Kalinga celebrate almost a decade of partnership

The key to a sustainable corporate social investment lies in identifying one’s sense of purpose and, from there, grow one’s work to benefit both business and society. This was the key message of HARI Foundation, Inc. (HFI) President Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo to some 700 participants from 20 countries at the Plenary Session of the 4th Global Social Business Summit of Gawad Kalinga (GK), held at the Hyundai Center for Green Innovation (HCGI) at the GK Enchanted Farm in Angat, Bulacan. Agudo detailed on how education in climate change founded on the Filipino value of Bayanihan is HFI’s current thrust, and how GK had helped HFI flesh out and develop this CSR core through their close to 10 years of solid collaboration.

About HARI Foundation

Since its establishment in 2006, HARI Foundation Inc. the corporate social responsibility (CSR) arm of Hyundai Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), inspired by the global vision of the Korean automotive giant to create a happier, greener, healthier, and wealthier world, has been driving the advancement of the Filipino through various philanthropic endeavors across the country in the areas of education, environment, healthcare, heritage and culture, youth development through sports, women’s and children’s rights, and road safety.