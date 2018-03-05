HARI to inaugurate training hub next mth

HYUNDAI Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI), in partnership with Plan International, is set to inaugurate next month the Hyundai Dream Center Philippines (HDCP), a training and education hub for developing skills in the automotive industry.

HARI said the dream center would add to the growing number of Hyundai Dream Centers established in four other countries since 2013. HARI is the first distributor in the Hyundai global community to be tapped as training partner of Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) Korea.

The current batch of Dream Centers established in Asia and Africa engage local vocational schools to craft and impart their training modules.

Hyundai said the HDCP would implement a wide-ranging training curriculum to equip HARI employees and chosen scholars on the latest skills and technology in the automotive industry.

“Keeping up with the fast pace of digital transformation in our business, HARI is out to foster quality education that will take the local automotive industry forward. HDCP represents HARI’s commitment, not only to improve the competence of our people, but also to educate bright young Filipinos to begin careers in manufacturing and automotive technology,” HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo said.

“This new Hyundai investment on our shores is a timely development. Noteworthy to HDCP is the scholarship program for Filipino out-of-school youth, whom we can fully support in vehicle repair and maintenance training. In partnership with Plan International, HARI will offer opportunities to outstanding and promising students–contributing to HMC’s commitment to cultivate the youth’s strong potential. HMC has declared to build one new Dream Center every year in different countries,” added Agudo.

Hyundai said scholars who finish the program were envisioned to be employed by Hyundai dealerships to augment HARI’s automotive service staff.

“We are absolutely committed to contributing to the Philippines’ global competitiveness by setting the bar for automotive education and training as high as we can. HDCP is our tangible way of driving human capital development in the country, while making an impact in the future of our youth,” said Agudo.