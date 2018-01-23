HARI to open new bus, truck dealership

HYUNDAI Asia Resources, Inc. (HARI) is set to open a new truck and bus dealership located along the Diversion Road in Balagtas, Batangas City.

HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo and Shaw Automotive Resources, Inc. (SARI) President Felix Limcaoco III, along with other top executives, recently led the groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Trucks and Buses Batangas City in Balagtas, Batangas City.

“We are ready to address Batangas City’s growing mobility needs, especially those of its logistics and transport sectors,” said Limcaoco.

Agudo said that since Batangas is in the heart of Calabarzon (Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Rizal and Quezon), and the Batangas port serves as an international gateway for industrial and commercial trade with the rest of the world, the area requires vast potential for moving international cargo, local produce and people.

“With the valuable addition of Hyundai Trucks and Buses Batangas to our Hyundai CV dealer network, we are empowered to move the economy further. Ang gusto nila, kaya nating ibigay. Kasama nila tayo sa pagsulong ng maunlad na negosyo at kalakal sa Batangas City at Calabarzon [What they want, we can provide. We are with them in driving business and trade growth for Batangas City and Calabarzon],” said Agudo.

HARI, the Philippines’ official distributor of Hyundai vehicles, said it is now gearing up in anticipation of the government’s intensified push for infrastructure in 2018.

“We are broadening our corporate horizon at a very opportune time, allowing us to empower local enterprises. As HARI addresses freight, payload, and mass mobility needs, we open ourselves to small and medium enterprises, transport logistics, construction, mining, and various economic activities, not only in urban centers but also in emerging cities. The Philippine economy is at its momentum, and we are pleased to be at the forefront,” said Agudo.