HYUNDAI Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) posted 21 percent growth in July 2017 to 3,594 units compared to the same month last year. This propelled HARI’s year-to-date sales to 20,960 units, up 8 percent year on year. “The commitment of HARI in fostering a culture of excellence continues to manifest as it notches its highest monthly sales to date,” Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo, HARI president and chief executive said.