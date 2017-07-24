HARI scores double win for service excellence

Becoming the most trusted lifetime partner of the Filipino goes beyond providing mobility solutions. It means listening to the pulse of the customer, laying out an impressive after-sales program, and reaching out to the customer at every touchpoint.

This Hyundai Asia Resources Inc. (HARI) knows by heart. In yet another milestone achievement, HARI, the official distributor of Hyundai passenger and commercial vehicles in the country and 2016 Hyundai Motor Company Global Distributor of the Year, opens the second half of the year with a remarkable back-to-back recognition for service excellence.

Hyundai Motor Company (HMC) presented to HARI the prestigious Excellent Customer Service Achievement award for its passenger cars business in the recently concluded Global Customer Service Innovation Seminar held in Seoul, Korea.

HARI bested 47 other countries represented in the summit, and was conferred with the award together with the official Hyundai distributors of Turkey, Puerto Rico, and South Africa.

In a similar feat, HARI was likewise recognized with the Service Excellence Award for Best Service Cooperation, this time for its commercial vehicle business. This distinction is given to distributors who exemplify outstanding after-sales programs and have assisted the most number of customers. The company also received the recognition for having the best reach-out plan for before-service operations, as well as a formidable after-sales support.

These distinctions come on the heels of an aggressive first-semester sales performance, which saw HARI breaching the 3,000-unit mark. This bodes well for the Korean brand, considered today the third top-ranking automotive firm in the country.

“These awards symbolize the triumph of the Filipino customer with whom we share every achievement and success that we enjoy. These are the very embodiment of our brand campaign—Gusto ko. Kaya ko. Sama tayo [I want. I can. We are one]. We are more than just a mobility solutions provider. We are the Filipino’s lifetime partner. And we will continue to provide customer-centric innovation and find more solutions to enhance the people’s lives,” said HARI president and Chief Executive Officer Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.