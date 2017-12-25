HARI upbeat as November sales grow by 12%

HYUNDAI Asia Resources Inc. (HARI), the official distributor of Hyundai vehicles in the Philippines, said sales of its Passenger Cars (PC) and Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) grew 12 percent in the 11 months to November to 34,025 units from 30,469 units sold in the same period last year.

“2017 proved to be upbeat for Hyundai, reflecting our driven and empowered industry. We expect to maintain this growth momentum, thereby contributing to the overall growth of the economy for 2017,” said HARI President and CEO Ma. Fe Perez-Agudo.

HARI said the company’s PC segment grew by 7 percent from 21,637 units sold last year to 23,167 units this year, with top-selling Accent at the forefront with a phenomenal 34 percent growth, from 11,156 previously to 14,899 units sold.

LCV sales also rose by 23 percent, from 8,832 units last year to 10,858 units sold this year.

HARI’s flagship model Grand Starex remained the biggest contributor to sales with 14 percent growth, from 3,371 units in 2016 to 3,832 units sold this year.

HARI said the H-100 made a huge comeback with 59 percent growth, from 1,927 units in 2016 to 3,066 units sold this year, capping the segment’s impressive performance and underscoring Hyundai’s commitment to empower local entrepreneurs with reliable and versatile mobility solutions.

The company said the Philippine economy’s high GDP growth during the third quarter of the year, which was driven by increased public spending and furthered by advancements in the service and industry sector, contributed to the company’s growth.

“Given this bright prospect, HARI expects to close 2017 with combined PC and CV sales of 37,500 units, solidly contributing to the automotive industry’s yearend target of 450,000 units,” the company said.