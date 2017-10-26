Haribon announces bird watching tour

Millions of animals around the world move seasonally from one place to another and then return to their homelands instinctively through a behavior called migration.

In the Philippines, this fascinating phenomenon happens from September to May. Migratory birds, including 64 globally-threatened species, are now traveling and can be found visiting the Philippine wetlands, mangroves and coastal areas.

Birds in general provide seed dispersal, pest regulation and other key functions that keep our environment healthy. They travel long distances to escape the cold winters of the north in what are known as flyways.

The Philippines is part of the East Asian-Australasian Flyway (EAAF), which stretches from Russia all the way to New Zealand.

Existing threats

The survival of migratory birds rests in the health of ecosystems on which they feed and rest.

Unfortunately, migration is not only extremely strenuous but it is also compounded by a lot dangers.

These feathered tourists and other wildlife in the Philippines are faced with huge persecution from humans including hunting, wildlife trade and habitat destruction.

Coastal areas like mangroves, estuaries, mudflats, bays and freshwater areas like lakes, rivers, and even rice fields – where food is plenty – are being destroyed at an alarming rate.

Without these habitats, migratory birds will stop visiting, and humans will be further exposed to calamity and the dangers of unhealthy coastal and freshwater areas.

Join the global watch

This migratory season, Haribon invites everyone to join the Wader Watch on November 4, 2017 at the Las Piñs-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA).

Now on its third year, this campaign aims to raise awareness about the state of migratory birds and the habitats we share with them. By counting birds commonly adapted to shorelines such as “waders,” scientists can identify the status of these habitats in the country.

Haribon’s Wader Watch aims to contribute to the yearly worldwide count by the UK-based conservation group, Wader Quest.

To join, visit Haribon’s official Facebook page @goharibon, e-mail support@haribon.org.ph or call 4211209.