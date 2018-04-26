Haribon launches new membership program

On its 45th year, Haribon Foundation launches its new membership program that aims to cultivate citizen leaders in biodiversity conservation.

For over four decades, Haribon has pursued ridge to reef conservation programs and advocacies with the support of its partners, donors, staff, and members.

Established in 1972, environmental group Haribon Foundation started off as a membership-based birdwatching society. It activated people who wanted to champion solutions and science to reduce the threats to the majestic Philippine Eagle.

Today, Haribon’s new program for members works toward the conservation of all life, through member-led campaigns and activities for the environment.

“As partners in conservation, we are making this even more accessible to you. This year, we believe that it is time for you to become leaders in conservation,” said John Lesaca, Haribon chairman of the board.

“We are going back to our roots, when members are taking the lead in the membership program,” he added.

Haribon’s new membership program is composed of four committees including membership and training, visibility, volunteer management, and advocacy.

According to the foundation, each committee represents the core of the work they do, which is part and parcel of the country’s efforts toward biodiversity conservation.

Members, new and old, recently gathered at Haribon’s General Assembly to elect committee heads and set out environmental activities that they intend to organize, promote and participate in.

Last March, Haribon members also got to join the Fraser’s Hill International Bird Race in Malaysia and a monitoring of birds of prey, also called the raptor watch in Tanay, Rizal, on April 18.

“This new direction we are setting out this year is yet another milestone in Haribon history that will redefine and boost the engagement of our members as we give them the fort in planning out and implementing their own programs,” shared Dante Ang 3rd, Haribon vice chair of the board during the general assembly’s closing ceremony.

“We want our members to truly experience and celebrate their contributions to Philippine conservation,” he added.

Haribon works in a variety of areas, establishing community-led native tree nurseries, conducting biodiversity research, providing technical guidance in the establishment and effective management of local conservation sites, strengthening marine protected areas, and raising public consciousness in promoting eco-friendly lifestyles.

Queenie Diane Malabanan