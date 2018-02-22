Haribon teaches conservation to elementary students

Haribon Foundation recently visited the Learning Tree Child Growth Center (LTCGC) to teach young kids about Philippine biodiversity and environmental conservation through the foundation’s Biodiversity on Wheels (BOW) program.

Around 120 students were given biodiversity education through lectures, story-telling activities and interactive games.

During the learning session, first and second graders were keen on asking various questions about the Philippine wildlife and the different ways to help the environment. Third graders, on the other hand, shared about the trivia they learned from their own session.

A Bird Quest game was also set up to educate the students about the different bird species one may find during this migratory season. Cutouts of different migratory birds were hidden around the school’s play area while the students accomplish a list of birds they spotted and exchanged for a prize.

“My favorite part was when we came to look for all of the migratory birds that are made of paper. That’s my favorite part of today,” said Caleb Alfonso, a first-grader.

Younger students enjoyed a story telling activity and learned about the majestic Philippine Eagle.

Haribon upholds the importance of teaching our children the importance of Philippine biodiversity and our responsibility in keeping it alive for the future generation.

Keep BOW rolling

Biodiversity on Wheels is made possible by donors and partners that support biodiversity conservation in the country. Now on its sixth year, BOW aspires to reach a total of 80,000 school children and youth from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

The public can help Haribon to keep BOW moving this year by donating or sponsoring a child or more today.

Each P250 donation brings biodiversity education to one more child in the country. Or consider sponsoring a complete BOW roll-out that reaches a classroom-full of children at P20,000. To support, send an e-mail to bow@haribon.org.ph or call 911-6088.