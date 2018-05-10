Haribon’s 5 eco activities for summer

If you are looking for fun activities to do this summer or all year round, there is an eco-activity that is right for you!

Whether you love to be close with nature or really want to take part in saving Mother Earth, Haribon offers five eco activities that you, your family and barkada will surely enjoy and remember:

1. Travel with a purpose

Love the outdoors? This year, make your next itinerary count for nature. Trek the beautiful slopes of our mountains and help bring back the lost Philippine forests by planting native trees through Haribon’s Forest for Life campaign. Or join a field trip in Lumban, Laguna, to learn how native seedlings are nurtured to become our future forests.

Discover the hidden bird haven in Freedom Island in the Las Piñas-Parañaque Critical Habitat and Ecotourism Area (LPPCHEA) and help bring back clean coasts for almost 5,000 migratory birds in Metro Manila. Or get your feet wet in conservation work at the Haribon Travels – a one-of-a-kind excursion that you will certainly find rewarding.

2. Rediscover nature in your backyard

On a tight budget? No need to travel far to revel in the beauty of nature. Join Haribon’s “Tree, Trek and Tag!”Walk around green spaces in the city and discover the proudly Filipino native trees around us! Tag them so together we can map out the presence of native trees around the metro.

More of an animal lover? Take part in a fun, laidback yet very important task of spotting, identifying and counting of urban and migratory birds. You’ll be surprised how there are lots of beautiful city birds right on your doorstep – not just the maya. Share on social media and help spread awareness on biodiversity.

3. Learn and teach about Philippine biodiversity

Haribon conducts learning sessions about various environmental topics through the Haribon Meets U! (HMU) – a regular meet-up wherein Haribon members get to learn and share about conservation ideas that they are most passionate about.

Looking for a fun volunteer teaching opportunity? Biodiversity on Wheels (BOW) is the activity for you! Using a multimedia van, Haribon goes around to different schools in the metro and nearby provinces to teach about Pinoy biodiversity to kids! To keep BOW rolling, we need volunteers like you!

4. Share your talents for conservation

Do you love taking photos and videos? Writing? Graphic design?

Are you passionate about research?

Whether you consider yourself a hobbyist, an amateur or a professional, Haribon welcomes volunteers and interns year-round who want to use and enhance their skills to advance campaigns that aim to protect the one earth that we live in.

5. Be part of a community of biodiversity champions

Get to meet likeminded folks who share the same interests and advocacy for Mother Nature when you become a Haribon member. Be inspired by people who are committed to learning and sharing how protecting nature ultimately protects life. Remember that protecting biodiversity is everyone’s responsibility. Our collective action prepares the environment for future generations!

By joining Haribon’s activities, you not only get to do your part in conserving biodiversity, you also learn new things, enhance your talents, and gain friends. By nurturing nature, you also nurture the eco champion in you!

PRINCESS DEL CASTILLO