Harmful skin products sold online

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is warning the public not to buy online skin products that have a high level of mercury, which can harm human health.

Mercury-tainted skin whitening cosmetic products namely “Goree Beauty Cream with Lycopene with SPF 30 Avocado & Aloe Vera” and “Goree Day & Night Whitening Cream” from Pakistan being sold by online third party sellers, but these products have been found to contain high levels of mercury.

The FDA already issued Advisory No. 2017-289 on October 30 last year to warn the public against the purchase of the said products.

According to the FDA advisory, those products have not gone through its verification process and have not been issued the proper authorization in the form of acknowledged cosmetic notifications.

Thony Dizon, chemical safety campaigner of EcoWaste Coalition, requested the management of Lazada, OLX, and other online shopping platforms not to allow their sites to be used for the sale of the said cosmetic products.

“The ban on the sale of products containing health and environmentally-damaging chemicals such as mercury also applies to the online marketplace and should be strictly followed,” he said.

“We urge Lazada and OLX to immediately delist the ads for the prohibited Goree cosmetics for the health and well-being of their valued customers,” Dizon added.

Goree products are also being sold by retailers in Divisoria and Quiapo, both in Manila. Some Chinese drug stores may be carrying the said products.

Using a portable X-ray Flourescene device, it was detected Goree Beauty Cream has 25,300 parts per million of mercury and 21,800 ppm for mercury in Goree whitening creams, which is beyond the maximum allowable level of 1 ppm.

According to the FDA, “adverse health effects brought about by highly toxic mercury in cosmetics products include kidney damage, skin rashes, skin discoloration, and scarring. Chronic use reduces the skin’s normal resistance against bacterial and fungal infections.”

“The transfer of mercury to fetuses of pregnant women may manifest as neurodevelopment deficits later in life,” the FDA already warned.