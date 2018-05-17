Harmie, Tomi dispute Jr match play crown

Harmie Constantino and Tomi Arejola trounced their respective rivals to seal a showdown for the girls’ crown while Luis Castro and Carl Corpus moved closer to a title face-off in the Philippine Junior Amateur Match Play Golf Championship at Riviera’s Langer course in Cavite on Thursday.

The top-seeded Constantino overpowered Sofia Legaspi, 5&4, to move 36 holes away from nailing another match play crown after toppling Mikha Fortuna in the Philippine Amateur Open at Orchard last month.

But standing in her way is a new rival in Arejola, who eased past Korean Kim Seo Young with a 4&3 victory to gain a crack at her first big championship in the event sponsored by the MVP Sports Foundation and held as part of the PLDT Group National Amateur Golf Tour.

Earlier, Castro, who topped the 36-hole stroke play elims, followed up his 4&3 victory over Matthew Abalos with a more convincing 8&7 romp over Pierre Ticzon to roll into the semis against Josh Jorge.

The fourth-ranked Jorge clobbered Carlo Villaroman, 7&5, after surviving Korean Rho Hyun Ho, 2&1, in the Round of 16.

Corpus, who like Constantino is seeking another match play diadem, duplicated his 5&4 win over Rald Sarmiento with a cruise over Kim Tae Soo of South Korea for a Final Four clash with Sean Ramos.

The No. 6 Ramos upended third seed Paolo Wong, 2&1, to barge into the semis against the second seeded Corpus in the event organized and conducted by the National Golf Association of the Philippines.

In the Special Division (12-years-old-and-below), Eddison Tabalin routed Zach Villaroman, 8&7, to arrange a title clash with Vince Tiamsic, who held off Kim Tae Won, 3&1.

Top seed Gabie Rosca and No. 2 Reese Ng, on the other hand, will duel for the girls’ 12-U crown after the former crushed Jeong Yeaheun, 6&4, and the latter trounced Mikhaela Constantino, 4&3.

The boys’ semifinals are being played at prestige with the finals, a 36-hole affair, set today.