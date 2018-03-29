Harmonized standards to address tax evasion

Combating tax evasion across borders requires harmonized and updated regulatory standards among countries, the Finance department said.

“As economic boundaries begin to fade in the face of globalization, and as corporations inevitably expand their operations to straddle political borders, it becomes urgent for countries and jurisdictions to constantly update policies and practices in order to prevent tax evasion,” Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez 3rd told tax experts in a recent speech.

“Governments are dependent on revenues. Globalization of business operations should not serve as a means to defraud governments or avoid liabilities,” he said.

Dominguez also emphasized the need to develop human resources along with utilizing advances in information technology to further improve tax administration and enhance cooperation among tax agencies.

“All of us should soon move to more intensive digital governance to ease the burdens of compliance and provide fast and efficient delivery of taxpayer service. It is important that we exchange notes on data analytics and best administrative practices,” he said.

The Finance chief cited, in particular, the cigarette manufacturing industry where harnessing new tools for surveillance, improved documentation of tax payments, and closer cooperation between tax and customs authorities were needed to check tax fraud.

In the Philippines, he said the improved collection of taxes and enforcement of revenue-related laws had enabled the government to go after cigarette manufacturer Mighty Corp.

The government was subsequently able to collect a record P30 billion from Mighty’s offer to settle its tax liabilities and the sale of its assets to Japan Tobacco Inc. (JTI).

“Cigarette manufacturing has always been a troublesome sector as far as collecting proper taxes is concerned.

With new tools for surveillance, documentation of tax payments, and cooperation between tax and customs authorities, this should be a smaller problem in the future,” Dominguez said.

A concerted effort by the tax and customs bureaus against Mighty has also enabled the government to collect an extra P2 billion in “sin” taxes each month, with JTI expected to pay some P40 billion in excise taxes starting 2018 or almost a third of the estimated P118 billion in projected annual revenues from tobacco products this year.

“At the moment, we are collecting more sin taxes than projected. This is a good sign,” Dominguez said.

The Bureau of Internal Revenue was able to surpass its target for January to February 2018 by 16 percent as collections reached a total of P280.69 billion, P38.55 billion over the P242.137-billion goal for the two-month period.