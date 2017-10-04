Harrison Ford revisits Deckard role in ‘Blade Runner 2049’

Harrison Ford, who turned Blade Runner’s Rick Deckard into one of his most indelible onscreen portraits now reprises the role in Columbia Pictures’ futuristic action-thriller “Blade Runner 2049.”

The highly awaited follow-up to Ridley Scott’s 1980s original classic, Blade Runner 2049 is directed by Academy Award-nominee Denis Villeneuve (“Prisoners,” “Sicario,” “Arrival”).

Thirty years after the events of the first film, a new blade runner, LAPD Officer K (Ryan Gosling), unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. K’s discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former LAPD blade runner who has been missing for 30 years.

Producer Ridley Scott recalls that when he initially contacted Ford about returning to the role of Deckard, “I think he might have been a little skeptical. Then I sent him the script and he said, ‘Ridley, this is wonderful. Correction: this is the best script I’ve ever read.’”

In addition to loving the script, Ford says, “It’s kind of fun to play a character 30 years later. In a way, I’m used to trying on old clothes,” he smiles, “and happily they still fit, so I didn’t have any apprehensions about playing Deckard again.”

“It was not possible to make a ‘Blade Runner’ follow-up without Harrison Ford, of course,” states Villeneuve. “For me, it was a huge privilege to work with him because he is someone who is linked with the birth of my love for cinema; I was raised on his movies. First, I had to get rid of the nerves of meeting one of my childhood heroes, but he broke the ice very quickly by being one of the most warm, charming, generous and humble artists I’ve ever met. And directing him, for me, was like going back to film school because he has so much experience and gives so much thought to the acting process in a way I very rarely encounter. We had the most beautiful discussions about how to approach this character he hasn’t seen in so many years.”

Within the story, no one has seen Deckard in 30 years. Ford says, “Deckard has gone through tragic events since the last film. But he was also charged with the protection of certain secrets he had and felt morally obligated to protect those secrets, so he made himself absent. He knew he was being hunted, so he went into hiding in a place no one would expect him to go. A dangerous place. And he’s been living a very lonely, singular life.”

Opening in Philippine cinemas and IMAX on October 6, Blade Runner 2049 is distributed by Columbia Pictures, local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.