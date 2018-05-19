Harry, Meghan will be Duke and Duchess of Sussex: Buckingham Palace

LONDON: Prince Harry and his bride Meghan Markle will be known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex after their wedding on Saturday, Buckingham Palace announced just hours before the ceremony.

“The Queen has today been pleased to confer a dukedom on Prince Henry of Wales. His titles will be Duke of Sussex, Earl of Dumbarton and Baron Kilkeel,” it said in a statement.

“Prince Harry thus becomes His Royal Highness The Duke of Sussex, and Ms. Meghan Markle on marriage will become Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Sussex.” AFP