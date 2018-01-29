Harsher penalties for atm skimmers sought

THE HOUSE of Representatives has approved on second reading a bill providing harsher punishments against skimmers of automatic teller machine (ATM) cards.

House Bill 6710, principally authored by Rep. Ben Evardone of Eastern Samar, defines hacking of bank systems and stealing 50 or more ATM or credit card details as “economic sabotage,” which is equivalent to life imprisonment and fines of up to P5 million.

“The Lower House recognized the urgency of the need for a tougher law against criminals preying on the unsuspecting public and acted accordingly. This bill seeks to protect holders of more than 80 million ATM/credit cards currently in circulation,” Evardone said.

Under the bill, unauthorized access through hacking or planting of a virus in a bank’s computer system resulting in corruption or theft of data is defined as economic sabotage, a non-bailable criminal offense carrying penalties of life in jail and fines of P1 million to P5 million.

Card skimming and data theft that will affect 50 or more ATM-based accounts, credit cards, or online bank accounts will be meted the same penalties.

Possession of a card skimming device or any gadget used for unauthorized harvest of account data is punishable with imprisonment of six to 13 years and fines ranging from P300,000 to P500,000.

“Losses from ATM fraud have surged alarmingly from P175 million in 2012 to more than P600 million in 2016 – a 250-percent increase in just four years. Add to this the reported P500 million stolen through fraudulent credit card transactions in 2016 alone and one starts to get the scary picture. This has to stop,” Evardone said.

The bill will also increase security for OFW remittances totaling $33 billion each year as well as the growing e-commerce/online shopping sector which accounted for P60 billion in revenues last year, according to Evardone.