Harvest fair expands with Philippine spirits

The richness of Philippine agriculture became the focus once again when the Philippine Harvest At Central Square held a three-day fair anew after the success of the pilot event in May.

In partnership with the SSI Group, Inc. the Department of Agriculture (DA) expanded the food range to include and highlight Philippine spirits.

The event was an opportunity for DA to meet some farmers, processors and retailers of premium organic, natural, and indigenous products and spirits that reflect Filipino culinary culture which is at par with international standards, said DA Undersecretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat, Undersecretary for Administration and Finance, and Chair of the National Organic Agricultural Board (NOAB).

A wide range of exhibitors presented and sold their products which are natural and indigenous to the country at the lower and upper ground floors of Central Square in Bonifacio High Street Central.

Exhibitors and buyers are already excited for the third installment of the agri food fair during Yuletide season.