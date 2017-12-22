Harveys shines at the International Wine and Spirit Competition

The contemporary cocktail scene has witnessed a renewed taste for premium Sherry, with the Harveys premium brand enjoying a renaissance. The food and drink sector has seen a resurgence of cocktail establishments dedicated to Sherry, in the United States and United Kingdom. Harveys Sherry continues to lead the rejuvenated category, a role acknowledged by the prestigious International Wine and Spirit Competition.

A very special award was made to Harveys Very Old Armontillado–Sherry Trophy 2017 at London’s Guildhall where the Spanish brand claimed two premier awards, including the Fortified Producer of the Year. The night saw the Jerez brand recognized twice by the industry panel. The international competition is the highlight in the alcohol industry calendar, with an annual awards ceremony attended by the leading figures in the industry—producers, retailers and distributors.

A panel of approaching 400 judges worldwide review entries for seven months of the year, with a rigorous process including blind testing, chemical and microbiological analysis. Harveys Sherry, produced by Bodegas Fundador—a no stranger to the International Competition—took both awards in their category.

“We are on a journey at Harveys. It is an exciting time to be a Sherry producer. It is wonderful to see the popularity for our portfolio, as consumers explore outside the established principal range to discover the depth and breadth of Sherry. An award for Very Old Armontillado VORS reflects the commitment we make to delivering quality product.

“We are extremely proud of the people and the products that we create in Jerez, that are enjoyed the world over. We are thankful for the industry recognition with two prestigious awards,” Angel Piña, Chief Commercial and Marketing Director said.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Bryan Donaghey added, “To see Harveys recognised by a respected, international competition is welcome news. We are committed to develop premium spirits brands to bring to markets worldwide. We find there is significant consumer demand across our portfolio. The awards recognisethe excellent work of our colleagues in Spain, with the Fundador and Harveys brands. To have the acknowledgement from the industry at this time is a fitting reflection of the investment we continue to make in our spirits.”