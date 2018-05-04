Has the fight vs DU30 moved to a new phase?

A DOUBLE-SPREAD paid ad on pages A8 and A9 of the Philippine Daily Inquirer on Wednesday (May 2, 2018) said the following:

“Granting the Quo Warranto Petition Is Illegal, a Betrayal of Democracy

“The Supreme Court trampled on the Philippine Constitution and betrayed its primary duty to the Filipino people when it violated Chief Justice Ma. Lourdes Sereno’s right to due process.

“The Supreme Court abandoned its chief mandate to ensure an independent judiciary by accepting a bankrupt quo warranto petition and refusing to inhibit five openly biased justices.

“The judiciary’s Code of Conduct decrees resistance against attempts to subvert judicial independence. It orders judges to be impartial. The five justices bowed to Congress’ impeachment summons. They attacked the Chief Justice in proceedings that refused her right to question accusers. Doing so, they prejudged the Chief Justice and betrayed the court’s position as a co-equal branch of government.

“We repudiate as illegal a ruling tainted with these shameful acts.

“The quo warranto action against CJ Sereno, filed beyond the one- year deadline, is itself illegal and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court has affirmed many times that impeachment is the only mode for removing an impeachable officer.

“In accepting this farcical petition, it crushes constitutional checks and balances. It threatens every Filipino citizen’s right to a free, impartial justice system.

“The State derives its power from the people. When the key instruments of the State conspire to subvert the Constitution and democracy, the people must rise as the last bastion of our rights and freedoms.

“We challenge the Supreme Court: Pull back from the brink. Do not be a party to the death of judicial independence. Heed the Constitution. Obey the code of judicial conduct. Compel the inhibition of the biased 5. Dismiss the illegal quo warranto petition.

“If the biased 5 will not inhibit, then we call on them to resign. The people will not accept any decision tainted by gross injustice and justices who cannot act with justice.”

Hundreds of signatures

The statement of 306 words was signed by 353 signatories from various sectors, including Catholic bishops and priests, Evangelical bishops and pastors, women religious, lay leaders, incumbent and former public officials, artists, writers, journalists, intellectuals, NGO workers, members of various professional and civic organizations and plain citizens. The statement has been posted on the web for those who may want to sign it online.

I have written extensively and repeatedly on this issue in this column, and have argued to the point of tedium, not only on my part but on the reader’s part as well, that since the Chief Justice is an impeachable officer, she may be removed only by death, permanent disability, resignation, or impeachment for, and conviction of, culpable violation of the Constitution, treason, bribery, graft and corruption, other high crimes, or betrayal of public trust, with the concurrence of no less than two-thirds of all the members of the Senate.

This is what the Constitution provides. Period. True, the Constitution empowers the Supreme Court to exercise jurisdiction on quo warranto cases, but these can only mean cases against officials and employees whose removal is provided by law, rather than by the Constitution through impeachment. Since quo warranto cannot be used to remove any official who may be removed only by impeachment, the court cannot hear a quo warranto petition against the chief justice or any impeachable officer. Not because she may be completely innocent of the charges, but simply because the court has no business hearing such a petition. This is the long and short of it.

Beyond judicial independence

The President tells the justices to get rid of their chief justice, and the justices decide to follow the President’s order instead of the Constitution, regardless of its naked violation of the separation of powers. Five associate justices attack the chief justice in a House impeachment hearing, which denies her the right to question her accusers, and then refuse to recuse themselves in questionable quo warranto proceedings where they have decided to judge her. The law provides that quo warranto should be filed against non-impeachable officials within one year after their appointment; but Ma. Lourdes Sereno was appointed chief justice four years ago, in August 2012.

All these constitute a travesty of justice, which goes far beyond an attack on “the independence of the judiciary,” and a “betrayal of democracy,” which we all recognize. Judicial independence is attacked when a fire-breathing chief executive publicly tells the justices to remove their own chief. But the justices surrender so much more than their “independence” when they cower in cowardice and decide to invest themselves with a power they do not have just to comply with the unlawful presidential diktat. Much more than judicial independence is violated, and much more than democracy is betrayed.

It is already grievously wrong when the President orders our hypothetically independent justices, whom he has no right to order, to interpret in his favor a law which otherwise tends against him and his interests. But for the justices to go far beyond this in order to obey the President’s wrongful order is multiple times more execrable and to be condemned. It does not only violate their theoretical “independence” as justices; it does not only betray our failed democracy, which has been betrayed so many times before; it violates their very nature as men and women sworn to serve the rule of law and reason and the truth, Everyman’s intrinsic knowledge of what is right and what is wrong, what Rawls calls society’s common conception of justice.

Darker than the dark knights

In the story of England’s martyr Thomas Becket, a deeply troubled King Henry II, who did not want to hear the truth about the Church’s teaching on marriage from the Archbishop, mutters to himself, “Will no one rid me of this meddlesome priest?” and his knights dutifully respond by slaying the holy priest inside his cathedral. But these are the King’s knights, not justices of the highest court. In DU30’s case, all he had to say was Sereno had become his enemy and he wanted her out, and at the Solicitor General’s lead, the justices fell in line with their carving knives.

For me the only issue here is the validity of the quo warranto proceedings. Whether Sereno is innocent or guilty of the charges against her, the court has no right or power to try her, only the Senate impeachment court can and should. The authors of the Inquirer statement do not do her much justice when they suggest that the proceedings would become acceptable if the “biased 5” would simply inhibit themselves. The bias of the justices is an important factor in a case where the party accepts the jurisdiction of the court, but this is next only to whether the court has the right, the duty or the power to try the chief justice.

Even if it were shown that all the justices are totally unbiased against her—or that they are all biased in her favor—the issue of jurisdiction remains the primary issue. Even assuming there is not an honest bone in her body, the question is: Does the court have the right, the duty or the power to try this impeachable officer? Does DU30 have the authority or the power to remove her? This is the first and last question the people should take into account.

Will the people rise?

The most significant part of the Inquirer statement says: “The State derives its power from the people. When the key instruments of the State conspire to subvert the Constitution and democracy, the people must rise as the last bastion of our rights and freedoms.”

This is wholly consistent with the Article II, Section 1 of the Constitution, which says, “The Philippines is a democratic and republican State. Sovereignty resides in the people and all government authority emanates from them.” But “sovereignty,” like “freedom,” is an abstract value, for which our highest men of the law do not seem prepared to sacrifice anything, least of all their right and opportunity to worship in DU30’s political altar. Do the authors of the statement believe our people sufficiently understand what is at stake here, and are prepared to rise and defend what our justices are more than eager to throw away without a fight?

According to figures released by the Department of Interior and Local Government as of end-December 2017, 3,967 drug suspects were killed in police anti-drug operations from July 1, 2016 to November 27, 2017, while invariably resisting arrest. Another 16,355 were reportedly killed under unclear circumstances, and their cases are still being investigated by the police. These killings were normally attributed to “vigilantes,” not a single one of whom has ever been arrested or killed by the police, and whose victims ended up on the sidewalk wearing a cardboard sign, which said “I am a drug pusher, don’t be like me.”

By this reckoning, a total of 20,322 had been killed in DU30’s anti-drug war as of Dec. 2017. Do we have at least an equivalent number of 20,322 Filipinos willing to risk their lives in defense of “democracy and freedom”? Assuming DU30’s dictatorial diktat and the justices’ decision to collaborate with him could no longer be stayed, and Sereno is finally removed by an unconstitutional ruling from which there is no appeal, would she be ready and willing to lead a popular uprising against the dictatorship?

How many of us would be prepared to declare that the constitutional parliamentary struggle is over, and that our fight against the dictatorship has moved to a new phase? Or would the bravest among us be just sitting by, waiting for “the people to rise?”

fstatad@gmail.com