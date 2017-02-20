Hataman turns over P13.27-M ROADS in Kudarat

SHARIFF AGUAK, Maguindanao: Thousands of residents in two villages in Sultan Kudarat town now have a better access road with the turnover of a P13.27-million road project by the Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (ARMM). Gov. Mujiv Hataman said the 1.3-kilometer access road in Sultan Mastura Road (Phase 1) connects Barangay Banubo to Barangay Mulaog at Barangay Mulaog in the town. He added that another two-kilometer road will be implemented to connect Barangay Mulaog to Barangay Sinditan this year. Public Works and Highways-ARMM Secretary Don Mustapha Loong said they have implemented 22.39 kilometers of road projects from 2012-2016 in Sultan Kudarat alone with P304.52 million with additional P150 million earmarked another 12.70 kilometers this year. Sultan Kudarat Mayor Shameem Mastura expressed appreciation on the fast tracking of infrastructure saying that the Mulaog to Sinditan project is an instrument of development for their area.