HAUTE DRESSINGS

Oliviers&Co.

Suffuse your kitchen with delightful aromas and experience the subtle flavors of the world’s best olive oil, balsamic vinegar, truffle oil and condiments with Oliviers&Co. Produced from the finest groves in the Mediterranean, then bottled in Haute-Provence, the brand’s passion for authenticity is revealed in each bottle. The Specialty Oils, made of freshly aromatic plants, condiments and citrus fruits, crushed simultaneously with the olives, are perfect for salads, meat or fish and even desserts.

Oliviers&Co. products are distributed by Specialty Food Retailers, Inc. (SFRI), a member of the SSI Group, Inc., in boutiques located in Greenbelt 5 and Central Square, BGC.