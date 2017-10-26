HAUTE HOME

Gucci

Gucci extends its refined touch to designing an eclectic collection of home accents in Gucci Décor. Now, loyal patrons can dress their own spaces in their favorite Gucci aesthetic.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s philosophy for personalising the home is similar to his DIY program for clothes and accessories. It’s where you are invited to customise pieces by applying decorative details. His collection of items for interiors were designed to allow for a flexible and personal approach to decoration, bringing an accent of Gucci’s contemporary romanticism into the home.

The new Gucci Décor collection is exciting the fashion faithful and homemakers with its multitude of design motifs. All the patterns, colors, designs and decorative tropes of Michele are reimagined for furniture and furnishings. The overall effect is a joyous combination of hue, pattern and design, with florals, felines and other creatures, and an array of psychedelic prints making their way into the collection!

In addition to cushions, lounge chairs and accents, Michele also introduces four home scents for both candles and incense, and a range of unconventional wallpapers in silk, vinyl and paper.

Gucci is located at Greenbelt 4 and Shangri-La Plaza East Wing.