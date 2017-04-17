Haval H9 SUV introduced in PH

The popular Haval brand of sport utility vehicles, a best-selling creation of China’s Great Wall group, was introduced in the Philippines at the Manila International Auto Show 2017 in the attractive form of the Haval H9.

Characterized by 4X4 Australia as “More dependable than a Land Cruiser; with more grunt than a Hemi Wrangler, and tougher than a Nissan Patrol,” the Haval H9 delivers performance on the road and off.

Powered by a 2.0-liter TDI diesel delivering 215 horsepower at 5,500 rpm and putting 324 Newton-meters of torque to the wheels between 2,000 and 4,000 rpm, the Haval H9 is equipped with a ZF 6-speed automatic-manual integrated transmission featuring paddle shifters for the manual mode, a novelty for a vehicle of this type.

In addition to normal driving, the Haval H9 offers three switch-on-the-fly driving modes for sand, flood or mud, mating power and control to a robust ladder-frame chassis to take you where you want to go and bring you home safely again. Safety and control is further enhanced with Haval’s Auto Hold + Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) system, electronic brake power assist, body inclination adjustment assist, and multiple lighting modes that automatically adjust to different road conditions.

Inside, the large and roomy Haval H9 comfortably accommodates seven adults, and offers easy adjustment with folding seats for different space requirements. Trimmed in high-grade Nappa leather, the front-row multi-function seats enhance comfort with ventilation and massage functions and leg supports.

According to Assistant Vice President Eric Baseleres, who heads the automotive division of Handyware Philippines, Great Wall’s exclusive distributor in the country, the company is anticipating success for the well-built and stylish H9, given Filipinos’ growing appetite for SUVs. As one of the best-selling vehicles in its home country and having been very favorably reviewed by the tough judges at 4X4 Australia, placing a bet on the H9 seems a sure win.

BEN KRITZ