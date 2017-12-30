‘Havana Nights’ for 2018 countdown

Exciting New Year’s Eve options like a sultry and colorful Cuban-themed ball at The Lobby, an intimate and elegant affair in Old Manila, or groove fest at Salon de Ning await guests of The Peninsula Manila as the world ushers in 2018.

Guests can begin the revelry by 6 p.m. at the hotel’s Old Manila restaurant with Marco Pierre White-trained Chef de Cuisine Allan Briones who will prepare a delicious five-course menu that has made him one of the most talked-about chefs in Manila.

For those who want to have a feast, Escolta will offer an even more special buffet menu beginning 6:30 p.m. Beautiful salads, Italian antipasti, ripe cheeses, the freshest sushi, pasta, holiday hot and cold main course specialties, a carving station with all the condiments and an irresistible dessert selection, among others, will be served.

Now, those seeking outdoor dinner can do so as Spices offers an Asian-inspired a la carte dinner menu amidst the serene setting of a koi pond and the outdoor pool.

But of course, the highlight of the evening will be “Havana Nights” Gala Ball and Dinner at The Lobby.

The scene is pure vintage Cuba, reminiscent of the luxurious hacienda of a rich tobacco or sugar plantation owner. It’s laid-back latin elegance with endless Champagne and twinkling stars, señoras in lovely gowns and caballeros in tuxedoes, sumptuous buffets and balloons. The Lobby’s legendary New Year’s Eve Ball is still the hottest party in town, with the sultry spirit of la Habana as the inspiration for 2017’s final send-off party. At the stroke of midnight, The Lobby will become a sea of balloons and shiny confetti.

Revelers who wish to party till the first wee hours of 2018 can continue the revelry at Salon de Ning which will open until 4 a.m.