Have a better year.

YESTERDAY, the Supreme Court held a memorial service for my fellow Bedan lawyer, untainted Supreme Court Justice Justo Torres, Jr., of our Class’53, a decade ahead of mine. Gone to a better world.

In this vale of tears, I receive my share of text messages containing much-appreciated holiday greetings. But, how I wish all texters would identify themselves. Tigulang me should not have to be expected to remember every number in my second adolescence. Blush.

Another minor pet peeve is being, or seeing a group, with everyone armed with a cell phone, with no one talking with one another. I miss the days when we did. But, I am not missing having to line up to make a three-minute phone call to a crush at the corner store for 10 centavos near San Beda (no such facility in Pasig). It took years to get a home phone facility, with a party line at that, conducive to tension.

In class today, I tell my studes I’ll let my cell phones ring or buzz but they have to put theirs on silent mode (“I’m the Supreme Court here,” I apostrophize.) In the 1990s we had the pager and hugephones; only in 2000 did a client gift me with a heavy handy 3210, which worked until our crushing family tragedy of November 8, 2007. It too was a victim when our Grandia was hit and dragged 30 meters.

I see that our PBA had a Christmas Day offering, matching the NBA which had the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers clashing last Monday. I appreciated Detroit Piston Isaiah Thomas (?), if my memory is true, skipping the NBA Christmas Day game, to be with family on the day of days, stopping to smell the flowers.

I do not think we have to follow anything the Kanos do.

I had known the Warriors would face off with the Cavaliers last Monday, Christmas Day, Tuesday here. As I awoke late, I was kinda disappointed not to see the game on TV. So, I checked in the Internet; the Warriors had won, 99-92, which TV later confirmed, many hours later. (I agree with Yogi Berra about how tough it is to make predictions, especially about the future.) But, the excitement was gone.

I was pleased, but not excited, to see the Duterte dynasty reduced. Only in d Pilipins, I think, do we have a father as Prez, a daughter as Davao City Mayor, and a son, as Vice Mayor. Josme! – mocking the constitutional policy or ban on dynasties (Art. II, Sec. 26). It is clear who should accept Vice Mayor Pulong’s resignation. His father, under Sec. 82 of the Local Government Code. lest Pulong be liable for abandonment under Art. 238 of the Revised Penal Code. (I had a question as to Comelec chief Andy Bautista’s resignation, which he had meant to take effect only at the end of the year but the Prez accepted it effective immediately. We need a clarifying law.)

Anyway, power concentrated in one family is not healthy. The Dutertes are treated as royalty, mga dugong bughaw, in the Durants’ “paradise of pedigree.”

“Power corrupts,” is how another broadsheet began and ended its characteristically insightful and felicitous editorial of December 22, 2017, on Budget Secretary Ben Diokno’s arguable hypocrisy.

I was in power from 1986 to 1992. Did power corrupt me? Permit me to think, not so. To give up power isn’t easy. One and all should be reminded that what Lord Acton actually said was that “power [only]tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.” And that in my six years in power I never validated what Oscar Wilde said, that he could resist everything, except temptation.

In my first week in Malacañang, someone called offering P3milion up front and P3 million when a certain shipment I—then known or seen as Cory, Jr.— was asked to facilitate, arrived.. I said “sorry, Mr. Marcos does not work here anymore.” Later, I was told our eldest son’s San Beda High School lined up outside to visit the Palace. I instructed that the young Bedans were not to jump the queue.

In my first week in the Senate, somebody said a wealthy businessman would give me P50,000 in cash, no receipt, monthly, at a time when I was to take home P14,612.50, monthly. I told him where to go.

Have a good year.

More take-home pay for every worker sana, not only for soldiers and policemen. We should try to put all our public servants above the level of temptation and corruption, with adequate pay cum health care and pension programs, by laying down the economic foundations of honesty, the “secrets elsewhere.” Improving working conditions should go hand in hand with prosecuting those the administration and the bladders prefer to name and shame. Like the one who stole corned beef worth P31.50, spurred by starvation, and survival is the first law of mankind. He had to spend a week in jail.

It is criminal because the law represents the biases of the ruling classes. It is Christian to forgive someone who may not deserve to be forgiven, the spirit that animated me in dealing with the driver of the vehicle that made me an Unmerry Widower. I, finite, can never understand the Infinite.

Have a better year.

The Bureau of Immigration personnel, happily, will have their reasonable plea for customary overtime pay listened to and granted by a Prez not insensitive to sad plight and public benefit.

Let’s hope he will also moderate our image as now perceived by the world the way Time’s December 18, 2017 issue put it: “Trump’s praise for brutal regimes such as those of . . . the Philippines’ Rodrigo Duterte has given comfort to tyrants around the world.” Shall we comfort the afflicted and afflict the comfortable?