    HAWAIIAN GUARDS AND EMERGENCY OFFICERS VISIT QC

    on Expats & Diplomats

    Barangay Bagong Silangan secretary Irma Joy Bollena (right) briefs visitors from the Hawaii National Guards and Hawaii Emergency Management Agency on how the local village monitors the community via a CCTV camera system. Barangay Bagong Silangan has close to 300 CCTV cameras keeping watch on streets and the Tumana River. The cameras are linked to a command center which is equipped with 30 LED TV monitors. The officers of the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency and National Guards are visiting Quezon City to learn best practices on Disaster Risk Reduction and Management. Also in photo, QC DRRM Research and Planning section chief Bianca Perez (fourth from left) and Assistant Operations and Warning section chief Erwin Carlos Valdez.

