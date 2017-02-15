Hawkeyes battle winless Blustar

Cignal-San Beda eyes a share of the fourth spot as it battles Blustar Detergent in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at 1 p.m. today, at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Fresh from their easy 95-68 win over Team Batangas on Monday, the Hawkeyes are keen to keep their twice-to-beat advantage bid in the quarterfinals alive.

“We are still a work in progress as we continue to develop as a team,” said Cignal coach Boyet Fernandez.

Fernandez will again bank on the services of Robert Bolick and Byron Villarias, who combined for 32 points the last time out.

Blustar has yet to win a game in three outings but the addition of former pro players Jason Melano and Ael Banal give them the much-needed help in the tournament.

Also leading the Blustar detergent is Mark Long Seng.

Meanwhile, Jose Rizal University (JRU) tries to end a two-game slide with a win against Victoria Sports at 11 a.m.

The Heavy Bombers are coming off a 57-75 loss to Cafe France last Thursday.

Jerard Bautista will carry the load for JRU along with stocky point guard Bernabe Teodoro and center Abdouladif Poutouochi.

Head coach Vergel Meneses wants his players to learn from their previous losses to get back on the winning track.

JRU holds a 2-2 card while Victoria is winless in four games.