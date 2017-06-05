Hawkeyes drub Jawbreakers for 2nd win

Cignal HD walloped Zark’s Burger, 107-69, in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Monday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Andreas Cahilig carried the Hawkeyes with 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists as Cignal improved its mark to 2-1.

Raymar Jose netted 12 markers and 17 boards while Jason Perkins and Davon Potts contributed 10 points each for Cignal HD.

“We are happy that we get this win. But I know we have this bad behavior we should avoid next time. I hope it won’t happen in our succeeding games, where we will play against tougher teams,” said Cignal head coach Boyet Fernandez in a postmatch interview.

Jose set the tempo for the Hawkeyes by dropping eight points in the first half, which gave Cignal a 12-point advantage going to the break.

Cignal continued its assaults against the Jawbreakers and erected their biggest lead at 43 points, 94-51, and the Hawkeyes were never threatened since then.

Robby Celiz notched 20 points, five boards and five assists for the Jawbreakers, who dropped their second straight game.

Jerome Ferrer contributed 12 points while RR de Leon had 12 points for the Zark’s Burger.

In the first game, Flying V posted its second straight win after defeating Gamboa Coffee Mixers, 119-105.

Jeron Teng erupted for 35 points, 20 came in the first half, to go along with his three boards and three assists for the Thunder.

Eric Salamat added 20 markers and four assists while Gab Banal and Hans Thiele combined for 27 points for Flying V.

Leading the Coffee Lovers were Val Acuña, who had 22 points, and Mark Sarangay, who had a double-double of 18 markers and 17 rebounds.

Scores:

First Game:

FLYING V 119 – Teng 35, Salamat 20, Banal 15, Thiele 12, Cañada 10, Ongteco 6, Dionisio 6, Tampus 6, Torres 4, Webb 3, Colina 2, Mendoza 0.

GAMBOA COFFEE MIX 105 – Acuña 22, Sarangay 18, Acibar 15, Avenido 13, Padilla 10, Knuttel 7, Arellano 7, Jumao-as 5, Montuano 4, Dadjilul 4, David 0, Riva 0, Vidal 0.

Quarterscores: 31-25, 60-48, 87-73, 119-105.

Second Game:

CIGNAL HD 107 – Cahilig 15, Jose 12, Potts 10, Perkins 10, Villarias 9, Bartolo 8, Atkins 8, Raymundo 7, Sara 6, Arong 6, Arboleda 5, Sumalinog 5, Bringas 4, Batino 2.

ZARK’S BURGER 69 – Celiz 20, De Leon 12, Ferrer 12, Argamino 7, Mangahas 5, Nalos 4, Sheriff 3, Juruena 2, Cayabyab 2, Cariaga 1, Cudal 1, Bautista 0.

Quarterscores: 27-15, 49-28, 80-43, 107-69.