Hawkeyes rout Couriers for sixth win

Cignal HD unleashed its firepower to demolish Wangs Basketball, 94-69, to claim its sixth victory in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hawkeyes, who hardly missed the absence of key players Davon Potts and Robert Bolick, crushed the hapless Couriers to improve their win-loss record to 6-2.

“We started good and we limited Wangs offensively. I know from the start that they are a solid team,” said Cignal coach Boyet Fernandez. “Our defense was great today so credit to my players.”

Potts and Bolick, who played huge roles in the Hawkeyes’ conquest of the Aspirants Cup crown, took a leave from the team to focus on San Beda College’s preparation for the coming National Collegiate Athletic Association season.

“I can’t say that we’re not affected by their absence because we already lost twice in this conference,” he said. “But we’re doing everything to address the void that they’ve left behind.”

Jason Perkins and Pamboy Raymundo took the scoring load en route to their wire-to-wire victory.

The southpaw Perkins finished with 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting from the field on top of five rebounds and two blocks while Raymundo, a former PBA guard, added 18 markers.

The Hawkeyes erected a 32-11 lead after the first period and widened the gap to 74-40 on John Byron Villarias’ jumper with 20 seconds left in the third period.

Cignal was never seriously threatened since then.

Chris Sumalinog added 15 points and Villarias had 10 points also for the Hawkeyes.

John Ambuludto led Wangs with 19 points and nine rebounds as the Couriers dropped to 3-3 in the standings.