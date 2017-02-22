Hawkeyes shoot for 5th straight win

Cignal-San Beda will gun for its fifth straight win against tournament darkhorse Tanduay today in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association D-League Aspirants’ Cup at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

The Hawkeyes (4-1) and the Rhum Masters (3-2) clash at 5 p.m. with the former trying to return to second spot.

Café France (4-1) also wants a share of the second spot as it battles Victoria Sports (1-4) in the opener at 3 p.m.

Cignal is coming off a 109-79 demolition of Blustar Detergent last week and head coach Boyet Fernandez hopes they can sustain the momentum.

“I think the boys are more eager now to play. We are hoping for another win,” said Hawkeyes head coach Boyet Fernandez, who will bank on Robert Bolick and Byron Villarias in the game.

Bolick, the former La Salle guard now playing for the Red Lions, finished with 15 points, in their 20-point win against the Dragons.

The Rhum Masters are eager to bounce back after a four-point loss to Racal Ceramica, 80-84, last February 14.

Tanduay is bannered by veteran players Paul Sanga, Mark Cruz and Raphy Reyes.

Meanwhile, the Bakers are cautious against Victoria Sports, which finally entered the win column after beating Jose Rizal University, 76-66, last Thursday.

Robbie Henrdon led Victoria in that win with 22 points and four rebounds while Aris Dionisio finished with a double-double game of 20 markers and 13 boards.

Bakers will once again bank on Paul Desiderio and Rod Ebondo, who combined for 43 points in their 84-74 win against Wangs Basketball.

“We have already fixed our lapses during our last game and we hope to carry that out in our game against Victoria,” said Bakers coach Egay Macaraya.