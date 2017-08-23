Hawkeyes Target PBA- D-League crown

Cignal HD hopes to ride on their momentum as it seeks back-to-back championships with a win in Game 2 over Centro Escolar University (CEU) in the best-of-three finals of the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup today at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

The Hawkeyes try to make a follow up to their 78-56 demolition of the Scorpions in the series opener last Tuesday with another victory in their 5 p.m. encounter and sweep the series.

But the seven-time D-League champion coach Boyet Fernandez is wary of CEU’s capability to bounce back as what it showed in their semifinals series against top seed Flying V.

“I’m really worried about it because they beat Flying V twice even though they are down by one [game]. We have to be worried as a coach if you are playing against them,” said Fernandez, who is gunning for his eighth title out of nine finals appearances.

“This is a team capable of coming back. And if you give them a chance to come back, then we’ll have a problem,” he added.

Fernandez wants his players to brace against an aggressive retaliation from the Scorpions.

“Hopefully, we can be consistent on our game. It will be tough. Winning Game 1 is really a good motivation for us going for Game 2,” said Fernandez, who will bank on Game 1 heroes Jason Perkins and Byron Villarias.

Besides Perkins and Villarias, Cignal will also lean on Pamboy Raymundo and Mark Anthony Bringas.

CEU coach Yong Garcia remains positive despite their horrible loss in Game 1.

“We are not quitting. But I am pushing my players to give their all in Game Two. Like I said, no one knew that we would get here. We just have to make the most of ourselves during this championship series,” said Garcia.

Garcia will be banking on Congolese big man Rod Ebondo, who racked up 27 points and 17 rebounds last game, as well as JK Casino, Aaron Jeruta and Rich Guinitaran.