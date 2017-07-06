Hawkeyes trip Batangas, stretch streak to 5 games

Cignal HD stretched its winning streak to five games after pulling off a 70-66 escape against Team Batangas in the 2017 Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) D-League Foundation Cup on Thursday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.

Jayson Perkins and Cris Sumalinog each had 15 points for the Hawkeyes, who improved their win-loss mark to 7-2.

Raymar Jose added eight points and 10 rebounds while John Byron Villarias and Harold Arboleda also netted eight markers apiece for Cignal.

“Batangas is very good. They’re doing really well and credit to their coach. They really changed that team right now,” said Hawkeyes head coach Boyet Fernandez.

Cignal unleashed a 10-0 run early in the third for 46-41, and erected a 55-49 lead going to the final period.

The Batanguenos staged a rally and threatened at 62-63 with three minutes left in the game.

Back-to-back baskets from John Ragasa and James Forrester gave the Batangueños a 66-65 advantage with 1:18 remaining.

Arboleda hit a huge corner triple in the ensuing play, 68-66, and Sumalinog added another basket to seal the win for Cignal.

“Again, we really just have to win that game it’s so sad that only one is going to win but again Batangas deserves to win that game but at least we got this one,” added Fernandez.

Carlos Isit carried the load for Batangas with 14 points and four rebounds while

Jerard Bautista and Jessie Saitanan had nine points each.

Batangas’ win-loss card dropped to 4-2.

Scores:

CIGNAL HD 70 – Perkins 15, Sumalinog 15, Arboleda 8, Jose 8, Villarias 8, Atkins 6, Bringas 4, Raymundo 4, Batino 2, Arong 0, Cahilig 0, Sara 0.

BATANGAS 66 – Isit 14, Bautista 9, Saitanan 9, Sedurifa 8, De Joya 7, Ablaza 6, Forrester 5, Laude 5, Ragasa 2, Dela Pena 1, Anderson 0, Mangabang 0, Mendoza 0, Napoles 0.

Quarterscores: 14-15, 34-33, 55-49, 70-66.