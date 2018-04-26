Hawks, head coach Budenholzer ‘part ways’

LOS ANGELES: The Atlanta Hawks and head coach Mike Budenholzer have mutually agreed to part ways, the NBA team said Wednesday (Thursday in Manila).

The move was widely expected after Budenholzer asked and received permission to speak with other teams about job openings.

He reportedly interviewed on Sunday with the New York Knicks, who sacked coach Jeff Hornacek after the team failed to reach the playoffs for a fifth straight year.

The Hawks, in the midst of rebuilding and with four first-round picks in June’s draft, are expected to talk to former Memphis Grizzlies head coach David Fizdale and Portland Trail Blazers assistant Nate Tibbetts among others, USA Today reported.

Budenholzer went 213-197 in five seasons coaching Atlanta, guiding them to the playoffs four times.

Budenholzer, 48, spent 17 years on San Antonio Spurs coach Gregg Popovich’s staff before taking over the Hawks.

AFP