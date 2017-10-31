Hazing Atio: Failure of family, faculty and faith

IF the University of Santo Tomas and its law school had properly educated fraternity members of Aegis Juris, and if their families had inculcated correct values in them, Horacio “Atio” Castillo 3rd would still be alive.

That the law freshman died in a frat initiation, and Aegis members who last saw him breathing have repeatedly invoked the right against self-incrimination, instead of telling exactly what happened, shows that UST, its law faculty, and the families who raised them failed to impart Christian morals and the rule of law.

If implicated Aegis members truly imbibed and practiced Christian charity and justice, especially the cardinal virtues espoused by UST’s patron and namesake St. Thomas Aquinas, they would never have devised initiation rites that could bring anyone anywhere near fainting, let alone dying.

Rather, before subjecting anyone to anything, they would have consulted physicians, faculty or students in the university hospital and medical school regarding the perils of whatever initiation aspiring members would undergo, not to mention its legality. Aegis people who knew and practiced righteous and lawful conduct would have seen to that.

But they didn’t. Instead of establishing and following clear and firm safety guidelines, plus compassion and charity toward every human being, including would-be fratmen, those who initiated Atio acted with dismal regard for the demands of Thomasian virtue and Philippine law, especially the Anti-Hazing Act and the Revised Penal Code.

Fraternity leaders and members, and even school administrators and parents may say that softening initiation to zero risk levels would rob it of the test of will, endurance and courage it is supposed to subject aspirants to. Plus: the rite would be less fun and memorable.

This argument places little value, if any, on charity, morality, legality, and sanity. Anyone risking life and limb just to join a fraternity may pass the test of daring, but surely fails the trial of prudence and wisdom, for life and health are certainly infinitely more valuable than Aegis membership, so it’s reckless and insane to risk the former just to obtain the latter.

Moreover, every lawyer is supposedly trained never to break the law just to test people. Any practitioner telling drivers to exceed the speed limit or drive a car with no brakes just to assess bravery and skill, would violate statutes and should be disbarred. Law students doing so should never graduate unless they acknowledge their error and pledge never to repeat it.

The wrong in invoking the right

After putting fraternity traditions and reckless fun above charity, prudence, and obedience to law, resulting in death under initiation, the disregard for morality, charity and justice continued, with most members at the hazing abandoning the unconscious Atio.

That unconscionable behavior, presumably to protect fratmen from potentially incriminating involvement, was hardly what UST religion and law faculty sought to have taught their classes as the righteous, caring thing to do with a helpless victim needing immediate medical attention.

If Aegis initiators and others around had learned what they should have from Catholic education in ethics and law, they should have brought Atio to a hospital or taken a doctor to him, whichever was quicker. They would have stayed with him to ensure he got every treatment possible.

Others should have called his parents and other family members. And those who witnessed the hazing should have been ready to assist the police investigation, as lawyers should.

What about the right against self-incrimination under the Constitution? Aren’t the fratmen allowed by law to withhold testimony if it shows culpability in a crime?

That legal right exists. But what is legal is not always moral, just and charitable. That’s why UST Rector Fr. Herminio Dagohoy admonished Aegis fratmen last week to admit guilt.

“Please pray to God that the perpetrators of this abominable crime admit their faults, so that justice may be served,” the Dominican priest said in his mass homily at the 40th day of mourning for Atio.“Let us appeal to their conscience and to that little goodness, that they may value their faith as Thomasians.”

Plainly, if these UST-educated lawyers and law students had learned what they should have from the Pontifical University of Santo Tomas, and if their parents taught them respect for truth, justice and morality, then they should tell the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, instead of invoking the right to withhold it to save their necks.

What about the parents? Is it too much to ask that they pressure their sons and daughters to fess up and face years in prison, not to mention indelible stains on their names all their lives?

Well, if one is supposed to understand and accept that parents of implicated Aegis members would do all they can to spare their scions from rough justice, then those fathers and mothers should also extend the same understanding and acceptance if and when their own sons or daughters fall victim to crime, and the assailants’ families and lawyers use every law and loophole in the book to get the criminals off the hook.

One submits, however, that it would be far better if, as Fr. Dagohoy urged, everyone told the truth and faced the consequences, and even better, if all concerned followed the law and the Golden Rule right from the start, instead of putting fraternity prestige, exclusivity, excitement and fun above Christian charity.

Tragically, the opposite has happened. And in committing and covering up the Atio hazing, the felons and fibbers of Aegis Juris have laid bare the guilt and failure of their parents, their educators, their university, and their religion.

All should mend their ways, including the failed upbringing and instruction which led lawyers and students endowed with decades of Christian family life and education, to utterly abandon the teachings of Jesus and the tenets of justice.